Local sailor reaches Navy career pinnacle

Brian Morris joined the Navy on August 5, 1991
After a failure out of Nuclear Engineering ‘A’ School, little did he know he would become a Cryptologist, eventually a Chief Petty Officer (Chief –paygrade of E-7) at 14 years, and even more…last year he became a Master Chief (the top rank and paygrade of all Military Enlisted Services, in that of E-9). He was pinned by his father, Charles, former Navy Sailor and Korean War Veteran.
But Brian wasn’t done! Nor was the Navy with its call for him to lead.
On February 14, 2017 he would discover his name on a list to be a Command Master Chief (CMC). He was selected by a Review Board of 12 CMC’s. A CMC is the Senior-most Enlisted Sailor in their Command or Unit. They are responsible for serving and leading around 300-plus Sailors at each Command they are at. CMC’s are the senior enlisted leaders who report directly to the Commanding Officer (CO) at the unit for which they are the CMC. By reporting directly to their CO, the CMC’s keep their chain of command aware and informed of sensitive and current issues. They are the most important resource a CO has in formulating and implementing policies, gauging and boosting morale and job satisfaction, handling disciplinary issues, and training, which each lead to critical battle readiness of the unit to which they are assigned.
Brian is a 1991 Graduate of Appling County Comprehensive High School. He has completed his Associates in General Studies with Vincennes University, his Bachelors of Science in Religious Studies with Liberty University, and currently attends Azusa Pacific Theological Seminary in pursuit of his Masters of Divinity. His parents are Charles and Sandy Morris; siblings are the late Cheryl Herndon, Holly Hamilton and Susie Smith.
