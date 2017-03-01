Appling Sheriff’s Office seizes methamphetamine and marijuana

Sheriff Mark Melton reports the Appling County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigators, along with the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, concluded an investigation that culminated in four arrests and the seizure of over 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine and several ounces of marijuana.
In the early morning hours of Thursday, February 24, Appling County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on a 2004 Toyota Corolla. After further investigation, the driver and passenger, 61-year-old Robert Wilcox and 59-year-old Debra Wiggins, both residents of Appling County, were taken into custody for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The Sheriff’s Office then executed a search warrant at 844 Phillipi Church Road, the residence of Robert Wilcox and Debra Wiggins. Located at the residence were more methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and items used to package and distribute narcotics. Also present at the residence and arrested on drug related charges, were 53-year-old Jimmy Perry and 36-year-old Crystal Patchen, of Appling County.
A previous investigation resulted in the arrest of 44-year-old Robert Taylor, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in the commission of a felony. Taylor had in his possession several ounces of marijuana and a number of firearms which were confiscated as a result of the arrests.