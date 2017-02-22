Miss Pirate set for Feb. 25

The annual staff of Appling County High School would like to invite everyone to come out on February 25 for the 49th Annual Miss Pirate Pageant.
2016 Miss Pirate Victoria Maldonado will be crowning our new 2017 Miss Pirate. Victoria is the daughter of Rudy and Denise Maldonado. She is a junior at Appling County High School. This year’s contestants include: Sydney Shadron, Gracie Griffis, Karson Spell, Alexis Moore, Anna Logan Yeargan, Corissa Bass, Meshari Drake, Jahnae Nails, McKenzie Todd, Aless Poblete, Jaycee Green, Amanda Stalvey, Kenley Lamb, Hadley Avera, Anna Kate Folsom, Cami Crosby, Halee Leggett, Alyssa Covington, Caroline Rentz, Hannah Miles, Logan Carter, Chandler Sapp, Sophia Suarez, Bryn Coleman, and Sabrina Teston.
The emcee for the evening will be Brianna Hayes. Brianna is a senior at Appling County High School. She is the daughter of James and Danita Hayes. She currently holds the title of Miss Golden Isles, a Miss Georgia preliminary. In June, Brianna will compete in Columbus for the title of Miss Georgia.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.