Pirates off to 2-1 star

The Appling County High School Pirate Baseball Team is off to a good start this season.
The team faced off against Coffee County in Douglas for the season opener on February 14 and got a win by the score of 4-3.

On February 16, the Pirates first home game was held against the Red Raiders of Bacon County. The Pirates put on a offensive hitting show winning the game by a score of 17-7.
The local squad then played host to the South Effingham Mustangs on Friday, February 17. The Pirates came up short, losing by a score of 10-3.
PIRATE STARTING PITCHER JASON AMMONS DELIVERS A PITCH


The Pirates will travel to Jeff Davis to play the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, February 21. The next home game will not be until February 28, which will also be against Jeff Davis with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Come out and support the Pirates.
