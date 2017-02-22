Cleora Carter Bird, age 83, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at her residence.
Mrs. Bird was born July 17, 1933 in Appling County to the late Jafus David and Loveda Wright Carter. She enjoyed being outdoors and growing her roses. As an annual participant of the Appling County Rose Show, she received various awards. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served as church secretary for 25 years. Mrs. Bird was preceded in death by sons, Claude Alan Bird and Kelly Bird, brother, Brice Carter and sisters, Bernice Mobley and Clarice Tomberlin.
Survivors include her husband, Claude E. Bird of Baxley, son, Gary Bird and wife, Leta of Baxley; daughter in law, Denise Bird of Baxley; brother, Winton Carter of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter, Rachel Kelly Bird of Baxley, great grandson, Harrison Kelly Tillman of Baxley; special niece and caregiver, Sarah Smith of Baxley and special caregiver, Nancy Jackson of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 17, at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Meguiar officiating.
Burial followed in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were David Mobley, David Mobley, Jr., Jamie Mobley, Adam Mobley, Tanner Mobley and Corey Fussell.
Honorary pallbearers were the Trinity Sunday School Class of the First United Methodist Church and the James Clark Family.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and Lisa Youmans.
Remembrances may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.