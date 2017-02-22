Verma Lou Jenkins Bowen, age 83, of Baxley died Saturday, February 11, 2017.
Verma was born December 29, 1933 in Coffee County to the late Jesse Calvin Ricketson and the late Pauline Smith Ricketson. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Verma was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Jenkins, a twin sister, Erma Sue Leggett, brother, Eddie Ricketson and an infant sister.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Bowen of Baxley; children, Susan Jenkins Clark and husband, Roger of Richmond Hill, Cynthia Jenkins Sims of Brooklet, Russell Jenkins and wife, Kim of Richmond Hill, Sylvia Griffin and Corbett Bowen both of Baxley; brother, Carver Ricketson of Maryland; sister, Evelyn Smith of Savannah; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and the Dr. William J. Degenhart family.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with the Rev. Darrell Quinn and the Rev. Lawrence Butler officiating.
Interment followed in Deen Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were grandsons, Roger Dale Clark, Jr., Jeremy Michael Clark, Brandon Chuck Clark, Robert Barry Sims, Jr., Russell Jack Jenkins, III and Tyler Jameson Clark.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Mt. Vernon Adult Sunday School Class and all family and friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Tyler Clark, Josh Shuman, Lamar Leggett and Mark Downs.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
