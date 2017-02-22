Jerry Carl Evans, Sr., age 65, of Baxley passed away Monday, February 13, 2017.
Mr. Evans was born November 11, 1951 in Bacon County and was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. He was a self employed contractor, Nuclear Power Plant Inspector and a former Ship Captain.
Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Wright Evans.
Survivors include his son, Carl Evans of Dallas; mother, Helen Virginia Evans of St. Simons Island; two sisters, Judy Evans Folk of St. Simons Island and Jan Hallman of Baxley; five brothers, J.B. Evans of Alma, Larry Evans of Baxley, Mickey Evans of Hartwell, Terry Evans and Malcolm Evans, both of Baxley; three grandchildren and special friends, Martha Knight Miles and Nancy Deen.
A memorial service was held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnest Dyal and Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Funeral Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
To see complete columns pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.