Herman Stanley Mann, 85, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida.
He was born on August 2, 1931 in Surrency to the late David Henry Mann and Dovie Carter Mann, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Orlando, a 32nd Degree Mason, and a Shriner. After serving in the United States Navy aboard the USS Oriskany during the Korean War, he graduated from Georgia Tech (1957 and 1958), worked for Westinghouse in Bethesda, Maryland, relocated to Florida and retired from Martin Marietta (Lockheed Martin) after a 30-plus-year career as an Aerospace Engineer. He is predeceased by his wife, Emma Lyn Prestridge Mann; brothers Earl Dennis Mann, Elmer Eugene “Babe” Mann, and Robert Mann.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lauri Mann (Timothy) Johnson; granddaughters, Amber and Alison McDow of Palm Coast, Florida; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Johnson of Jeffersonville, Indiana; sister, Shirley Priester of Jesup; brother-in-law, Wayne Prestridge of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews and granddogs, Bonnie and Wolfie.
A memorial service was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Mann officiating. Interment followed at the church cemetery. The urnbearer was Greggory Mann. Honorary urnbearers/ushers were Ken Brown, Asher Cathey, Gene Mann, Greg Mann, Brandon McManus, Wayne Prestridge, Brennan Priester, Bryson Priester, Larry Priester, and Gavin Jones.
Visitation was held from 12:00 to 1:00 prior to service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks at act.autismspeaks.org.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.
