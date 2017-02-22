David Daniels (the carburetor man)

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, February 22. 2017
Comments (0)
David Daniels (the carburetor man), 72, of Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 after a short illness at his home.
The family received friends on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Shell Point Baptist Church.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at Shell Point Baptist Church with interment following at Beaufort National Cemetery with Military Honors.

David was born on September 9, 1944 in Brunswick. He graduated from Surrency High School in 1962. He served two years in Vietnam. After returning back to Georgia he moved to Beaufort and became a mechanic of 40+ years. He was well known as the carburetor man. He was an active member of Shell Point Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, singing in the choir, maintaining the church yard, and going to the Smokey Mountains.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Daniels, of 42 years and brother, Wayne Daniels of Baxley..

He is survived by his son, Robert Daniels (Lisa) of Beaufort, SC, daughter, Lisa Daniels (Chad) of Guyton, brother, James Daniels (Frances) of Baxley, sister in law, Dot Daniels of Baxley, brothers, Jesse Daniels of Baxley, Johnny Daniels (Janice) of Jesup, sister, Margaret Coleman (Kenny) of Guyton, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory served the family.

To see more columns pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner