David Daniels (the carburetor man), 72, of Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 after a short illness at his home.
The family received friends on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Shell Point Baptist Church.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at Shell Point Baptist Church with interment following at Beaufort National Cemetery with Military Honors.
David was born on September 9, 1944 in Brunswick. He graduated from Surrency High School in 1962. He served two years in Vietnam. After returning back to Georgia he moved to Beaufort and became a mechanic of 40+ years. He was well known as the carburetor man. He was an active member of Shell Point Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, singing in the choir, maintaining the church yard, and going to the Smokey Mountains.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Daniels, of 42 years and brother, Wayne Daniels of Baxley..
He is survived by his son, Robert Daniels (Lisa) of Beaufort, SC, daughter, Lisa Daniels (Chad) of Guyton, brother, James Daniels (Frances) of Baxley, sister in law, Dot Daniels of Baxley, brothers, Jesse Daniels of Baxley, Johnny Daniels (Janice) of Jesup, sister, Margaret Coleman (Kenny) of Guyton, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory served the family.
