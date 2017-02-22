Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of Donna Cochran, age 46, who passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville FL.
She was a native of Appling County, a homemaker and a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. Donna was a loving wife, mother and nana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Hall and a brother, Aaron Hall
Surviving is her husband, Butch Cochran of Baxley; daughters, Courtney Cochran and fiancé Allen McGuirt and Jackie Cochran, both of Baxley; grandchildren, Caroline McGuirt and Samuel Cochran; mother, Jackie Hall of Baxley; brothers, Malcolm and Lacy Hall and Quentin and Leigh Hall, both of Baxley; sister, Lisa Smith of Baxley and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Reverends Tommy Daniels, Jim Snell and Jonathan Mann officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Dylan Holder, Michael Hall, Jeff Williams, James Thornton, Nathan Barwick and Josh Hall.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Donna Cochran.
