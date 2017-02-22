W. F. “Bud” Cason, 80, of Surrency, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in Jesup Healthcare after an extended illness.
The Appling County native was a member of Surrency Community Church and a retired mechanic.
Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Geneva Adams Cason of Surrency; son and daughter-in-law, Dale (Vivian) Cason of Ludowici; sister, Sandra Sikes of Surrency; brother, Lamar Cason of Odum; grandchildren, Joshua Cason and Katie Cannon; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Surrency Community Church with the Rev. Carlton Rowell and the Rev. Martha Beecher officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.rinehartandsons.com.
To see more columns pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.