A salute to an Olympic Champion and his pursuit of excellence

Dr. Melvin Pender Jr. is a bona fide American hero: An Olympic gold medalist (4x100 relay in the 1968 Mexico City Games at 31 years of age); a Bronze Star recipient with two tours of duty in Vietnam, retiring as a captain after having joined the Army at 17; a college graduate; a member of 11 halls of fame; a coach; an author and motivational speaker; a cancer survivor and a devout Christian.
A list of remarkable achievements to which many of us would aspire but which few, if any of us, could ever equal. He has.
But what makes Pender a real hero is the obstacles he had to overcome to attain that success. He grew up in the separate-but-unequal South of the 1950s. “It was a time when blacks sat in the back of the bus and in the days of ‘white only’ water fountains,” he says.
He has also battled subtle and sometime not-so-subtle racism for much of his adult life. The man has experienced the worst in us and not only persevered, he succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest imagination — except his.
“I never had any doubt I would make it,” he told me recently. “I used the system to my benefit.” Let it be known that Mel Pender is a loyal American who fought for his country and has little patience with those who disrespect our nation and its flag.
Sadly, his country didn’t always show him a lot of respect in return. His Olympic experiences were sandwiched between tours in Vietnam and little recognition by his superior officers as to his accomplishments on the track. He was denied service at restaurants even while in uniform. He was unwelcomed as a coach at the United States Military Academy because senior officers said, “West Point isn’t ready for a black head coach.”
