A lovely place to live

Last Thursday evening, I left home around 6 p.m. and headed toward Baxley on Hwy 341.
I planned to attend the Second Monday Book Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Appling County Public Library, so I had plenty of time, or so I thought. The closer I got to Baxley, the more the traffic increased. Cars and trucks darted past me. Right in front of the Woody Folsom domain, a large tractor had captured the right lane, and traffic was creeping along at a snail’s pace. In front of the Community Bank, I slowed again as two police cars flew out of the side street, blue lights flashing and sirens blaring. Blue lights slow traffic fast.
“What on earth?” I asked myself, since no one else was there to ask. “There must be a party going on in town that no one invited me to.”
I slowed to a crawl and crept along with traffic until I finally reached my destination with 3 minutes to spare. The trip usually requires 12 minutes at most; this time it took nearly thirty.
Nonetheless, I enjoyed talking with my cronies about the book we’d read for February. Any opportunity I have to meet my fellow book lovers and closely examine a book together makes my day brighter, even after dark.
