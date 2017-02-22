A peculiar thing occurred last week that rather caught me off guard which resulted with my questioning the very moral fiber of who I am as a person.
I’ve often said it’s an unfortunate situation that causes one to question the circumstances but there’s something horribly wrong when anything prompts a person to question themselves.
To the point of my rambling; I was occasioned to be at the market Saturday when an individual who obviously recognized me from somewhere approached. He was accompanied by another gentleman that appeared, not to be stereotypical, but the guy honestly came across as quite intimidating. The first person summoned me to get my attention and the two of them began abruptly walking over to where I stood like a deer in headlights.
As the individuals approached I could hear the guy who’d called my name talking about the fact we were long-time friends. In all honesty, I was still trying to figure out how either of them knew me and actually anticipated things would get a lot worse. I don’t know whether it was a case of heightened paranoia or my just being overly sensitive. Truth is, I can’t even remember the last time anyone would have had reason to exhibit any aggressive tendencies toward me or vice versa. (I seriously need to lay off the espionage movies)
At any rate, the two men were posted within three feet of me in what seemed like seconds with the moment playing out in my head like a bad scene from a poorly scripted television drama. The smaller of the two extended his hand and introduced himself as “Randy” while pointing to his larger-than-life friend and announcing him as “John.” (For the sake of reference)
