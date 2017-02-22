Where is the value measured … and by whom? Oh that man was worth what he thinks he is, and, oh that he could be hired for what he really is. If this is not an example of a truism where would you find one? If we assess our own value it is hopelessly slanted in our favor, we cannot help ourselves. If we see things through our eyes only our perspective is compromised by our rational and not by reality. If we broaden our vision to include the judgment of others we must take in consideration how they are influenced by our power or lack of power over them. The plot thickens does it not? So, if we cannot trust our judgment or the judgment of others just how do we determine …the worth of a man… especially if that man is us? I believe a portion of Scripture written by the Apostle Paul is painfully clear: Galatians 6:3 If anyone thinks he is something when he is nothing, he deceives himself. 4 Each one should test his own actions. Then he can take pride in himself, without comparing himself to somebody else, 5 for each one should carry his own load. NIV As usual Paul is uncompromising in his approach to communicate the message from God to man.
