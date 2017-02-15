Agriculture-designate Perdue knows a bit about draining swamps

You may have read that unusually cold winter in parts of Europe as well as drought conditions in the southwest United States have created a severe shortage of broccoli.
I cannot say I was grieved to hear the news. I don’t like broccoli and have spent much of my adult life trying to fend off the Woman Who Shares My Name’s fiendish efforts to make me eat it. I have told her on more than one occasion that eating the stuff can cause your toes to turn green and that the only sure antidote is to consume massive amounts of banana pudding.
I was congratulating myself on my cleverness when I got a call from Junior E. Lee, general manager of the Yarbrough Worldwide Media and Pest Control Company located in Greater Garfield, Georgia, and a pest control professional. He had heard the same news about the broccoli shortage. He said he had also heard that hackberry psyllids were rumored to be headed this way. I don’t know if that is true or not because I have no idea what a hackberry psyllid is. Sometimes, I think Junior says these kinds of things just to show off his pest control knowledge.
Junior likes to boast that he knows as much about world affairs as the weenies at the New York Times but he doubted a one of them would know the difference between a rhagoletis pomonella and a tree stump. I suspect he is correct.
Anyway, Junior was calling to tell me not to get too excited about the shortage of broccoli because he had a feeling that was about to change. I asked him why. He said that is because George E. Perdue is about to be named the Secretary of Agriculture in the Trump Administration. I told Junior I wasn’t following him.
He said that I had poked a bit of fun at George E. Perdue during the time he was governor of Georgia and now that he was in a position of power, he would probably make growing broccoli a national priority just to spite me. I hadn’t thought of that.
