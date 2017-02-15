Don't provoke the animals

With the chaos already resulting from his first weeks in the biggest leather chair in America, Donald Trump’s actions as our nation’s leader have proven to be more unpredictable than any season of his reality show.
Following a most unusual campaign that ushered him into the highest office in the land, many thought Trump’s brashly uncharacteristic political behavior would somehow mysteriously morph into that of a more traditional politician. Well, the joke is on all the political commentators and so-called experts because, not only has he disavowed changing position, he’s simply refused to modify any aspect of a seemingly pre-determined plan.
There has been speculation since early in the presidential campaign that Trump maintains an “unhealthy” relationship with Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia (symbolically, the bear). Unhealthy that is, for everybody in both countries except the leaders of the respective nations. Though U.S./Soviet relations had been in a state of steady deterioration throughout the Obama Administration, it appears that Trump and Putin are well on their way to becoming uncommon bedfellows.
Yet to be seen is how Trump will respond or even whether he’ll directly address Russian involvement in Syria as it was verified the superpower currently backs and supplies rebel forces seeking to overthrow the government. Considering the fact both Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson, his Secretary of State, have ties to Russia it’s highly unlikely there’ll be any significant consequences that result.
The true concern is that Donald Trump bills himself as an accomplished business mogul who employs an instinctive ability as a shrewd negotiator. It was previously reported when Trump and Putin engaged in dialog about the Russian leader’s position as relative to loyalties he commented, “I am Russian first.” As a former KGB operative, it’s difficult for anyone with a lick of common sense to not see where this “relationship” could be headed...advantage, Putin. It stands to reason that a leader with the experience of Putin wouldn’t engage in a game without express knowledge that he’ll prevail. My thoughts leave me to the resolve that the turn-out for Trump, and consequently America, won’t be as our illustrious leader naively perceives. For the first time in my life, I sincerely hope to be proven wrong on all accounts.
