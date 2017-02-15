Going Steady

Back in the good old days before this politically correct confusion boys and girls were just friends and then if you dated one it showed you were interested. And back then it was called dating, not just hanging out. The reason why this modern society don’t want to use the word, date is because that is the start of the word, commitment and most sure don’t want that. And as we have seen without respect and commitment a society begins to crumble and fall apart. Now, back in good part of the good old days if you dated someone three or four times then you were getting serious and not long after that the boy and not the girl ask them to go steady with you, which meant exclusive and you sealed the deal by letting her wear your class ring which was often too big and so they put a big old glob of wax in it to make it fit. Now, if they continue to date at least six months, then it was time to get engaged or her father would be asking you, “Son, just what are your intentions? Are your intentions honorable?” Then you get married shortly afterward. Now times have changed and I might add for the worst in many ways. Nowadays if a boy is dating a girl you don’t know whether or not say, “His girl friend, his steady, his woman or his concubine and frankly he’s so confused he don’t know what his intentions are or what to call her either.” Years ago when folks would visit our home church my father the pastor would say, “We are glad to have so and so and his wife or so and so and his fiance’ or so and so and his girl friend.” Well in later years as Sunday School superintendent I did as my dad did and I would welcome folks and it got so embarrassing, so confusing and so awkward to even refer to anyone because there got to being so many shack ups and you know the rest of the story. So, frankly my dear I like the old way much better. Simply because it was all clean cut, uncomplicated and honorable in the sight of God and man.
Deuteronomy 12:25. Can you say amen?
