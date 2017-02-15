Isaiah 61:1 The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to preach good news to the poor.
He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, NIV
Isaiah is one of my go to books to read. The realism and the frankness of this grizzled old prophet speaks wisdom directly into the depths of my being. When he speaks of the Lord singling him out to remind the …brokenhearted… they are not forgotten and also they will be restored, it makes my soul leap within me. I relate easily. I am no Isaiah and would not consider it appropriate to have my name or my writings mentioned on the same page with his. Our connection is, the same Jehovah-God called Isaiah and me to do the same thing – at least in this particular sitting. I know without a doubt God spoke to me over forty years ago to preach restoration to the hurting, imprisoned, and lost souls wandering through life all around me. Of all the things I know I fall short in doing I believe this to be the one area I strive to “not” put on a back shelf of my ministry more than any other. I do not want to fail in any part of my calling however in my clothes of humanity I often miss the mark. But to let a wounded soul walk past me with life draining from the deep seeded scars, along with the newly open wounds, is to me, unthinkable.
My sincere prayer each morning before I leave my house is for God to place someone in my life I can help to see Him more clearly; -more intimately, -more real than ever before. I know in my heart God did this through Isaiah and I know He does this through me. I see it in my wife Pamela as well. I see it in Ronnie Rentz, Lamar Lee, Justin McLellan, Jerry and Belinda Holton, Wanda Stone, Rick Brown, Peggy Miles, and so many others. I am a minor league, third-string player compared to these guys except for the fact: God called each of us. (If I did not list your name please do not be offended lest you find yourselves in the minor leagues with me). Many people in Appling County are safer tonight by having come in contact with any one of these men or women, safer from the danger of hell.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.