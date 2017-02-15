Carolyn Mullis

Carolyn Mullis, age 82, of Baxley passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 in Savannah.

Mrs. Mullis was born in Appling County to the late Thomas Edison Branch, Sr. and the late Lennie Jane Clark Branch Mayers. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church and served with the Red Cross. She was a dedicated nurse with Appling General Hospital, the Baxley Nursing Home and the Vidalia Hospital. Mrs. Mullis was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Mullis, son Dennis A. Stone, Jr. and two brothers, Guy Branch and T.E. Branch.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandy Stone Huffman of Houston, Texas and Brenda Stone of Baxley; son, Jason Schyler Stone of Hampton, South Carolina; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating.

Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were John Ross Huffman, Pete Mullis, Edsel Mayers, Dale Hall, Charles Stone, Joe Reynolds and Wayne Bruce.

Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance with special mention to Tommy Branch, Collene Davis, Nancy Gardner, Peggy Griffin, Christine Jacobs, Betty Livingston, Peggy McIntyre, Jackie McLean, Billy and Betty Perry, and Peggy and Ronnie White.

Musical selections were by the Spring Branch Church Choir.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
