Daniel Robbie Roberson, age 82, of Baxley passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Roberson was born September 17, 1934 in Baxley to the late Herman Pearson Roberson and the late Bessie Coursey Roberson. He was retired from Plant Hatch as a security officer and was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rhoda King Roberson of Baxley, daughters and sons in law, Wendy and Jerry Vaughn and Julie and Scotty Britt all of Baxley; sons and daughters in law, Randy and Brenda Roberson and Max and Julie Roberson, all of Baxley; brother, Winton P. Roberson of Vidalia; grandchildren, Mandy (Jason) Boyles, Robin (Chuck) Crosby, Amy (Devin) Causey, Christy (Greg) Black, Jordan Vaughn, Jakeb Britt and Emma Britt; great grandchildren, Reagan Boyles, Lawson Boyles, Sam Crosby, Guyton Crosby, Sawyer Crosby, Brynlee Rae Crosby, Hayden Streat and Elyza Jane Causey; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Snell and the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jordan Vaughn, Jakeb Britt, Jason Boyles, Chuck Crosby, Devin Causey, Greg Black, John Allmond and Kirby Allmond.
Honorary pallbearers were the Security Department at Plant Hatch, Laverne and Bill Kicklighter, Howard Griffin, Bronnie Kennedy, Shirley Lamb and Donald and Shirley Rouse, Carlton Cranford and Duke Streat.
Musical selections were rendered by Sam Carter and Elaine Sikes.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.