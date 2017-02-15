William Bruce Upchurch, age 60, of Baxley passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017.
Mr. Upchurch was born in Appling County and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was self employed. William was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Ray Upchurch and his sister, Katrina Marguerite Upchurch.
Survivors include his daughter, Katrina Upchurch of Athens; son, Justin Upchurch of Baxley; his mother, Gwen Upchurch of Baxley; brothers and sisters in law, David and Phyllis Upchurch, Kenny and Laurie Upchurch, and Jimmy and Beth Upchurch, all of Baxley; granddaughter, Hayden Upchurch of Baxley; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ben DeFore officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Henry Morris, Ross Norton, Danny Scarborough, Dalton Carter, Edsel Moody and Keith Morris.
All friends in attendance were considered honorary pallbearers.
Musical selections were rendered by Debra Youmans.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.