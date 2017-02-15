Lewis advises commissioners to reconsider reallocating funds

If approved by referendum, the funds would then be repurposed and used to construct a judicial complex adjacent to the existing Appling County Detention Center. Lewis stated that the more this project has been discussed the bigger the project has expanded.
The manager advised that the commissioners might want to consider abandoning the idea of asking the voters for permission reallocate the funding at this time and just use the funds as originally defined in the original SPLOST referendum which can be used to build the jail addition. Since the item was not included on the agenda for the Feb. 7 meeting, the commissioners will vote on this matter at an upcoming meeting. Manager Lewis also expressed that the judicial complex could be a consideration for a future SPLOST.
Other business
Board of Election appointment recommendations were made by District V Commissioner Charlie Leggett and District II Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson and approved unanimously by board members. Leggett recommended Roger Cain be reappointed and Wilkerson recommended Gerry Moore be reappointed.
Manager Lewis reported he has been working on securing bids for repairs to the Ernest J. Parker Park pool. One bid has been submitted and a second bid is expected to be submitted in a few days.
