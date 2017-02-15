Pirates advance to first round

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, February 15. 2017
Comments (0)
On Tuesday, February 7, the ACHS Pirate Baketball Team defeated the Brantley County Herons in the quarterfinals by a score of 63-56.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, the Pirates played the Liberty County (number three ranked team in Georgia AAA classification) in the semifinals and lost by a score of 75-95. On Friday, Feb. 9, the Pirates played Long County in the consolation game and won by a score of 69-57. The Pirates will represent region 2AAA in the state tournament as the number three seed.

The Pirates will play Central High School in Macon on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3:00 for the first round of the Georgia High School Association AAA State Tournament. Central High is ranked 13th in Georgia AAA teams.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner