Pirates advance to first round

On Tuesday, February 7, the ACHS Pirate Baketball Team defeated the Brantley County Herons in the quarterfinals by a score of 63-56.
On Thursday, Feb. 8, the Pirates played the Liberty County (number three ranked team in Georgia AAA classification) in the semifinals and lost by a score of 75-95. On Friday, Feb. 9, the Pirates played Long County in the consolation game and won by a score of 69-57. The Pirates will represent region 2AAA in the state tournament as the number three seed.
The Pirates will play Central High School in Macon on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3:00 for the first round of the Georgia High School Association AAA State Tournament. Central High is ranked 13th in Georgia AAA teams.