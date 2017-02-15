Sheriff Melton reports arrests

Sheriff Mark Melton reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Department over the past several days.
On February 2, arrests of Angela Marie Norris, 44, and Kevin Dewayne Vaughn, 31, both of Baxley occurred after a routine traffic stop on Jekyll Road. Norris was charged with VGCSA/methamphetamine, VGCSA/Clonazepam, drugs to be kept in original container and possession and use of drug related objects. Vaughn was charged with violation of window tint, driving without a valid license, VGCSA/methamphetamine, drugs not in original container and VGCSA/Clonazepam.
Feb. 3, answered a call to Highway U.S.1 South in reference to a female that appeared to have been beaten up. Further investigation lead to the arrest of Alfredo Nunez, 27, of Baxley. Nunez was charged with battery/family violence.
Feb. 4, answered a call to Dollar General on Golden Isles West in reference to counterfeit money. The clerk advised she checked the bill with a counterfeit pen and it indicated that the bill was in fact counterfeit. The bill was turned over to Appling County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 4, a complainant came to the sheriff’s office to report that person(s) unknown went into his father’s truck and stole a Benelli Nova 12-gauge shotgun with a synthetic camouflage stock.
