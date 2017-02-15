Hayes to speak at 36th Black History Banquet

The Appling Branch of the NAACP is planning the 36th Annual Black History Banquet to be held Feb. 25 at Robinson’s Place located at 1410 Ten Mile Highway.

The theme for the event is ‘The Journey Continues’. This year’s speaker will be the Reverend James “Jamie” Hayes, pastor of Morgan Chapel Missionary Church in Graham.

The members of the Appling NAACP are encouraging clergy, county commissioners, the mayor, principals, the superintendent and elected officials to become actively involved by demonstrating your support with your attendance to this community event. Come out and enjoy a night of fellowship, song, dance and more. Entertainment will be provided by various local artists. For more information and tickets contact President Alfred Abramsom at 912-339-0270 or Coordinator Belinda Tippins at tippins02@hotmail.com.
About the speaker

Pastor James “Jamie” Hayes is a native of Newark, N.J. and has made Baxley his home for the last 25 years. He is married to Danita Burkett-Hayes and has two children, Jayme Briana and William Ryan. Pastor Hayes is the son of Joe B. (Jeanette) Hayes, Sr. and Donna (Leroy) Clement.

