Moore signs with Carson- Newman University

Wednesday, February 15. 2017
On Wednesday, February 8, Devon Moore signed a football and track scholarship with Carson–Newman University.
The university is a Baptist liberal arts college located in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Carson–Newman is a member of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) and fields 18 varsity teams in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II competition. Men’s varsity sports at Carson-Newman include baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis and track and field. Pictured l-r, sitting, Alexis Moore, Bennie Moore, Devon Moore, Malinda Moore and Candia Moore. Standing, Devan Moore, Coach Jason Anthony, Coach J.T. Pollock, Coach Sheldon Pearce and Tre’Shawn Moore.
