Legislative report from the People’s House

The legislature completed week three of the 2017 Legislative Session this past week.
Some of our most important business included passing the mid-year budget, discussing casino gambling legislation and supporting the victims affected by the severe and devastating weather in South Georgia.
2017 Mid-Year Budget
This budget is an adjusted version of the 2017 budget passed during last year’s legislative session. The mid-year budget is important because if state revenues are less than projected, or if our state has more needs than originally expected, we can make adjustments to the budget. We primarily use the amended budget to account for increases in public school enrollment, and this year, we allocated $109 million towards public education. The amended 2017 budget also includes $27 million to fund a 20 percent pay increase for over 3,300 state law enforcement officers. Furthermore, $5 million from the original 2017 budget was shifted to the governor’s emergency fund to aid communities hit hardest by the storms in South Georgia. When I was first elected, the governor’s emergency fund was used by lawmakers to spend in their districts on improvements such as new band uniforms and downtown renovations. Naturally, that was a practice very popular with lawmakers. However, when Governor Sonny Perdue was elected to office, he ended that practice, causing uproar in the legislature. Although many of us hoped Sonny would change his mind, he stood his ground. In hindsight, we were wrong, and Sonny was right. Since the emergency fund was not spent on other projects, there is now $15 million available to help our neighbors who are in desperate need.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.