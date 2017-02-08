Some advice for two young people beginning their journey together

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, February 8. 2017
Comments (0)
Please allow me a bit of a preamble: Nicholas Sanford Wansley is grandson Number Three chronologically and — pardon a grandfather’s pride — a high achiever.
After graduation from the University of Georgia, he entered the teaching profession like his dad. Also like his dad, he is a high school science teacher — he teaches International Baccalaureate Physics — and is a cross country coach. This year, his Girls’ Cross Country team at South Forsyth High School won the Class 7-A state championship. Nick is scheduled to receive his doctorate at the end of this year. His dad, incidentally, also has a PhD. Like father, like son.

Among Nick Wansley’s many achievements is his recent marriage to Lyndsay Nichols, a singer, music teacher and model who is as pretty on the inside as she is on the outside. Together they are the total package. The only thing they are missing at this point is experience. That is where this grandfather comes in. I don’t know much about much but I do know a bit about being married a long time. So, I penned this advice for them. Thus, ends the preamble.

To Lyndsay and Nicholas:
Grandma and I are pleased that you two have gotten married and we welcome Lyndsay to the family.

To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner