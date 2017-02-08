Seeing eye to eye

When I taught French, I tried first and foremost to teach my students to be open-minded about the French culture and its differences.
I wasn’t always successful. Invariably, new students would ask, “Is it true that French women don’t shave their armpits? Do French people take baths?”
“Does it really matter?” I’d respond.
“Of course it matters. That’s just crazy,” they’d counter.
“Don’t say crazy. Say different,” I’d encourage them, but I had to keep reminding them as our studies progressed.
One year when we hosted a group of French students, I found that they had preconceived ideas of Americans. Thanks to the foreign movies they’d seen, they thought all Americans were rich and that all southerners kept slaves chained out back somewhere. Coming to Baxley certainly helped dispel those misconceptions.
From the time we collected our guests from the Savannah airport until we took them back, the entire visit was a learning experience for everyone concerned, including the teachers. Sylvain, the French teacher, was our house guest for the three weeks that he and his students stayed in Baxley. Even he was shocked at certain aspects of our culture though, such as the number of cars the average family has, our fascination with and collection of firearms, and the number of classes I taught. (He taught 18 hours per week compared to my 40 hours.) He and my husband had some rather heated discussions about politics, too, but they were both adults and agreed to disagree. The students were not adults, so we expected some problems and encountered some.
