Claude “Eugene” Roach, 73, of Surrency, died Monday, January 30, 2017, at his residence after an extended illness.
The Fulton County native lived in Appling County most of his life and was a retired logger with Thad Brackin Timber Company. He enjoyed firearms, woodworking, and growing flowers. He was predeceased by his parents, Burns and Rosa Lee Roach; brothers, Wesley and Freddie Roach.
Survivors are his wife of 52 years, Dianne Mitchell Roach of Surrency; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy (Paul) Upton of Odum, Evelyn (Paul) Solano and Ella (Mark) Dean of Baxley, and Deborah (David) Stanfield of Glennville; son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Michelle) Roach of Baxley; sisters and brother-in-law, Lou Myrle (Herman) Miller of Surrency and Tracy Roach of Baxley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ernest (Virginia) Roach and Tommy (Joyce) Roach of Surrency, Ronnie (Sherry) Roach of Baxley, and Charles (Pam) Roach of Elijay; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Ogden and the Rev. Phillip Osteen officiating. Interment was in Moody-Tillman Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Hunter Yawn, Jessie Roach, Walker Ogden, Lou Ogden, Jonathan Stanfield, and Sam Youmans.
Visitation was held from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to service at the funeral home.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.
