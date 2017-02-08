Malcolm Sellers, age 94, of Baxley passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
Mr. Sellers was born February 11, 1922 in Appling County to the late Edward Paul Sellers and the late Maude Kennedy Sellers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and was a member of the Lions Club. Mr. Sellers was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in WWII.
Survivors include his wife, Winifred Hallman Sellers of Baxley; daughter and son in law, Jan and Mickey Craven of Baxley; two sons and daughters in law, Jim and Joyce Sellers of Watkinsville and Danny and Becky Sellers of Statham; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 3, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Julian Griner, the Rev. Joe Ferguson officiating and a eulogy by Mickey Craven.
Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Adam Bryant, Shane Curry, Jerry Hallman, Patrick Brannen, Byron Carter and Mike Luke.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Fishermen’s Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church, members of the Lions Club, Mike and Sheila Rentz, Linda Hall, Lee Green, Sue Nell Holley and Jean Lewis.
Remembrances may be made to the Lions Club Foundation P.O. Box 5 Baxley, GA 31515 or The Gideons International, Appling Camp P.O. Box 403, Baxley, GA 31515.
Musical selections were rendered by Larry Varnadoe, David Williams, Charles Hart, Krisan Dyal, Larry McCall and Phil Warren.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.