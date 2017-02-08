Kelly Alston Chancey

Wednesday, February 8. 2017
Kelly Alston Chancey, age 38, of Bristol passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017.
Kelly was born January 4, 1979 in Ware County and was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his father, William David “Buddy” Chancey, Jr., maternal grandfather, Frank Yarbrough, paternal grandparents, W. D. “Dub” and Rosa Chancey and mother in law, Wanda Dixon.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Dixon Chancey of Bristol; two daughters, Madison Michele Chancey and Morgan Abigail Chancey of Bristol; mother, Kathy Chancey of Baxley; Brother, David Chancey and wife, Melinda of Screven; Grandparents, Willie Mae and Nathan Burke of Baxley; niece, Emily Chancey and nephew, Beau Chancey of Screven; father in law, Charles Dixon of Bristol.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Roy McClung and the Rev. Steve Hughes officiating.
Interment followed in Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Lance Swain, Justin Swain, Chris Floyd, Scotty Orvin, Jeffrey Boyles, Josh Boatright, Jamie Boatright, Carol Walker and Colorado Pye.

Remembrances may be made to the Appling County Special Olympics Attn: Sara McClung c/o Appling Board of Education 249 Blackshear Hwy., Baxley, Ga. 31513.

Musical selections were rendered by Glenn and Sherry Beach.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
