DOROTHY J. MINCEY

Dorothy Jean Mincey, age 84, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Maggie Valley Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
A native of Stockton, California she was the daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy Holloway. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jake “A. J.” Mincey who died in 2009; and one sister, Rae Andre. Dorothy lived most of her life in the San Francisco Bay area. Later she and her husband moved to Orlando to spend time with their family. Dorothy and her husband spent their retirement years in Baxley, where they were active members of Midway Baptist Church.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter, S. Kimberly Neal, and her husband, David, of Ooltewah, Tennessee; three sons, Tom Mincey, of Apopka, Florida; Joe Mincey, and his wife, Beti, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jeff Mincey, and his wife, Deborah, of Charlotte; nine grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Wells Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Waynesville is in charge of arrangements. An on-line memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at “www.wellsfuneralhome.com”