Ernest Lee Clemons, age 68, died on January 27, 2017.
He was born to the late Rufus White and Easter Thomas on July 4, 1948. He attended and graduated from Appling County High School. He was a faithful employee at Hazlehurst Mills for 36 years. He was affectionately known by his CB name “Kool Hand Luke.”
Preceding him in death, his parents, Rufus White and Easter Thomas; sisters, Berthola Vann, Clara Mae Jones, Editha Mae Reynolds, May Alderman, Ida Shell and Carolyn Austin; brothers, Ike Rufus White II, Ira Clemons, Earnest Clemons, C.W. White and O.C. White; son, James Wesley Clemons; daughter, Joyce Ann Clemons.
Survivors include daughters, Virginia (Rudolph) Ferguson of Glenwood, Tracey Clemons, Felicia Clemons, Angela Clemons, all of Baxley and Sherri (William) Bailey of Alamo; sons, Chris (Natasha) Clemons, Sr., of Baxley, Kendray (Gwen) King and Shunta Clemons, both of Alamo; three close grandchildren, Lereatha Clemons, Thaddus Russell and Johnathan Barnes; brother, Lenard Thomas of Alma; sisters, Martha Allen of Killeen, Texas, Rena Frazier of Midway, Bertha Hill and Nell (Yarp) Conaway, both of Graham; sister-in-law, Mary White of Baxley. A total of twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gloria Hood presiding and Elder Chris Clemons, Sr. serving as the eulogist.
Internment followed in the Morgan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Graham.
Repast was held in the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Social Hall.
A public viewing was held on Friday, February 3, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Greg Paulk, Kendrick Newkirk, Stacey Alderman, Melvin Alderman, Terry Alderman and Isaiah Jones.
Honorary pallbearers were Willie King, Henry Hood, Roosevelt Hood, Jr., Vernard Pearsey, Norris Pearsey, Jessie Conaway and Clifford Jones.
Musical selections were rendered by The Sound of Glory, Chris Clemons, Jr. and Kendray King.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.