LOL - Lock it or Lose it!

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, February 8. 2017
Comments (0)
The Appling County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new campaign, “LOL”, to remind citizens to lock their doors.
LOL, which stands for Lock it Or Lose it, was created to cut down on the number of car burglaries that happen when drivers leave their vehicle doors unlocked.

“Most vehicle break-ins and residential burglaries are crimes of opportunity. If a vehicle or building is locked, a criminal will usually move on, looking for an easier target,” Sheriff Mark Melton noted. “Locking car doors and residence doors will substantially decrease the likelihood of being victimized.”

