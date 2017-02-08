Justice Rowe named Appling County Spelling Bee Champion

Outstanding spellers from Appling County schools had the opportunity to spell their way to the top spot in hopes of claiming the title of Appling County Spelling Bee Champion. 

On February 6, school spelling bee winners from Altamaha Elementary School, Appling County Elementary School, Fourth District Elementary School, and Appling County Middle School, competed in the annual county-wide spelling bee.

Justice Rowe


School spelling bee winners were as follows: Kacy Carter - Altamaha Elementary; Monica Saucedo - Appling County Elementary; Kaydan Mann - Fourth District Elementary; and Justice Rowe- Appling County Middle School. Dr. Sandra Dominy, Elvira Russell, Melanie Howard, Jetta Sapp, Amiee Lewis, and Heather Hale helped coordinate and judge the event.

Monica Saucedo


School level alternates were: Laynee O’Steen - Altamaha Elementary; Kadin Turner – Appling County Elementary; Lanie Dawson– Fourth District Elementary; and Mary Evelyn Deal – Appling County Middle School.

