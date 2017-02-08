Sen. Blake Tillery announces GDOT Awards for area

On February 1 State Senator Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia) announced that three Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) projects were awarded to Senate District 19 in Appling, Liberty, Long and Wheeler Counties totaling over $7.1 million.
The awards were part of the over $54 million awarded to 25 contracts across the state. Projects were advertised for bids in November, bids were received in December and contracts were awarded on January 5 and 6.
“Maintaining and improving our infrastructure is a vital component of keeping our district safe,” said Sen. Tillery. “Resurfacing roads and constructing bridges is crucial to bringing people and businesses to District 19 and promoting growth throughout southeast Georgia. It’s great to see this investment being made in our district and I look forward to supporting projects like these in the future.”
