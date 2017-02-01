Jeff Baxley named Citizen of the Year at Annual Meeting

The Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting on January 24 at the Baxley Church of God.
A large crowd attended the annual meeting and witnessed award presentations for STAR Students and Teachers, Excellence in Agriculture and Citizen of the Year for Baxley and Appling County. All in attendance enjoyed a delicious meal and guest speaker Heath Taylor.
Three people were nominated for the award of Citizen of the Year. Nominees were Dawn Melton, Judy Johnson and Jeff Baxley. The following is the nomination letter for this year’s recipient of the award written by Mickey Bass and Tim Varnadore:
Jeff Baxley was born and raised in Appling County. He was awarded an athletic scholarship in pole vaulting upon his graduation from Appling County High School. Taking full advantage of this scholarship, he then enrolled in Georgia Southwestern State University graduating with a B.S. in Education. While attending college, Jeff met and later married the love of his life Edie Smith. They have been happily married for 37 years and have been blessed with daughter Lindsey Klemet and husband Craig, daughter Jamey Collins and husband Chris, as well as three beautiful grandchildren: Bax, Sammy Tate and Edie Kate.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.