ACHS Pirates and Lady Pirates to “kick off” first ever Soccer Season

Next week the ACHS Pirates and Lady Pirates will participate in the school’s first ever soccer matches, as they will play host in a non-regional contest against neighboring Jeff Davis County on Tuesday evening, February 7 inside the ACHS Stadium.
Also, the teams will play their first region 2-AAA contests against Brantley County here at home Friday night, February 10. Ticket prices are $5.00 for students and adults. Those who have children not yet in school will be free. Concessions will be available. All Lady Pirate games will begin at 5:00 p.m. and all Pirate games will begin at 7:00 p.m.
There are 24 players on the inaugural Pirate Soccer Team for 2017. They include Brandon Aguirre, Brian Castillo, Jonathan Castrejon, Fernando Cortez, Christian Duran, Jamie Gomez, C.J. Griffin, Daniel Gonzalez (co-captain), Jamie Jaramillo, Julian Jaramillo, William Jaramillo, Jorge Landivar, Alwin Lavariega (captain), Nathan Maldonado, Raul Maldonado, Pablo Mojica, Jose Moralez, Christian Pina, Alex Ramirez, Ray Ramirez, Ricardo Ramirez, Alex Saucedo (co-captain), Rusty Tracy, and Frankie Williams. Matthew Manning will be the team manager.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.