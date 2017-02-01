Rams basketball team captures Championship

The Appling County Middle School (ACMS) Boys Basketball Team finished their regular season with a 13-2 record.
ACMS is a member of the Southeast Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference that is made up of Appling, Jeff Davis, Long, Bacon, Brantley, Pierce, Ware and Wayne County.
The Rams also played Glennville Middle School this year.
The Rams finished the regular season as the number two seed in the conference. The first playoff game was held on Thursday, January 26 against Martha Puckett Middle School of Jesup. The game was played at ACMS in front of a packed gym. The Rams trailed the Yellow Jackets at halftime by a score of 22-21, but pulled away in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 25 more points and finally winning by a score of 46-41. Leading scorers for the game included Keyshawn Walker with thirteen points, Stacy Wright with ten points, McKael Jones, Sharode Roberts and Tyrell Gibson each scoring six points.
The Rams met the Long County Wildcats in the semi-final match on Saturday, January 28. The semi-finals and finals were all held in Blackshear at Pierce County Middle School. Appling split the two games with Long in the regular season, but came up with a big win against the Wildcats in the semi-finals defeating them by a score of 33-27. Leading scorers for the Rams included Stacy Wright with ten points and Keyshawn Walker with nine points.
