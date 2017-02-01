Tom Craven, age 86, of Baxley passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mr. Craven was born July 25, 1930 in Appling County to the late Johnnie and Neta Thomas Craven. He was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Appling County Young Farmers. He also worked with Atlanta Steel as a teamster at Plant Hatch. Mr. Craven was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Bruce Craven.
Survivors include his daughters and sons in law, Beth and Gene Mann of Surrency and Emily and Wiley Thornton of Baxley; sons and daughters in law, Tommy and Mary Kay Craven and Bruce and Brenda Craven, all of Baxley; sisters, Merle Cockfield of Jesup and Johnnie Craven of Baxley; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Daniels, the Rev. Jim Snell and the Rev. Jonathan Mann officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were John Andrew Craven, Justin Alan Craven, Jared Craven, Cody Thornton, Allen Turner, Jody Arnold, Avery Turner, Lincoln Mann and Knox Mann.
Musical selections were rendered by Samantha Carter and Ethan Hutchinson.
