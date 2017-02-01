Ronnie Ray Johnson

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, February 1. 2017
Comments (0)
Ronnie Ray Johnson, age 52, of Baxley, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Appling Health and Rehabilitation in Baxley, after an extended illness.

He was a native of Toombs County, and lived there until moving to Appling County in 1978. He was a decontamination supervisor, working in many nuclear power plants across the U.S. He was Baptist by faith, enjoyed fishing at Lake Sinclair, and Sunday NASCAR. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Elizabeth Johnson; a sister, Bonnie Melissa Johnson; and a grandson, Mason Ray Johnson.

Mr. Johnson is survived by four children, Dustin Ray Johnson and wife, Olivia of Lyons, Erica Johnson Fales and husband, Michael of Baxley, and Ryan Johnson and Wade Johnson, both of Nahunta; parents, Ray and Susan Usher Johnson of Baxley; one sister, Connie Sue Johnson Hutchison and husband, Mark of Baxley; two grandchildren, Layton and Aubree; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with the Reverend Jerry Lightsey officiating.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:00 until just prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 156, Vidalia GA 30475.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner