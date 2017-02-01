Ronnie Ray Johnson, age 52, of Baxley, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Appling Health and Rehabilitation in Baxley, after an extended illness.
He was a native of Toombs County, and lived there until moving to Appling County in 1978. He was a decontamination supervisor, working in many nuclear power plants across the U.S. He was Baptist by faith, enjoyed fishing at Lake Sinclair, and Sunday NASCAR. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Elizabeth Johnson; a sister, Bonnie Melissa Johnson; and a grandson, Mason Ray Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by four children, Dustin Ray Johnson and wife, Olivia of Lyons, Erica Johnson Fales and husband, Michael of Baxley, and Ryan Johnson and Wade Johnson, both of Nahunta; parents, Ray and Susan Usher Johnson of Baxley; one sister, Connie Sue Johnson Hutchison and husband, Mark of Baxley; two grandchildren, Layton and Aubree; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with the Reverend Jerry Lightsey officiating.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:00 until just prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 156, Vidalia GA 30475.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.