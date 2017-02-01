Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory respectfully announces the services of Frances Edweena Williamson Lewis, age 86, who passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Walter E. Williamson and Mary Elizabeth Herrin. Frances was born in Brooks County on April 30, 1930 and had resided in Appling County for 68 years. She and her husband, Eugene A. Lewis owned and operated Lewis Grocery and Service Station on US1 N in Baxley for 40 years. After retiring from the store, Frances worked at Appling County Elementary School in the cafeteria for ten years; where she retired again. Frances was a charter member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and the Naomi Sunday School class in Baxley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Eugene A. Lewis; son Gary E. Lewis; brothers, J.W. Williamson and Maurice Williamson and sister, Nan Sue Williamson.
She was survived by her two daughters, Eileen Stone and husband, Charles and Genia White and husband, Danny, both of Baxley; one son, Ted Lewis and wife, Kim of Kingsland; seven grandchildren, Paula Tanner and husband, Jeff of Baxley, Aaron Stone and wife, Kim of Sugar Hill, Trevor Lewis, Caleb Lewis, Danelle White, Henry Heape and wife, Kayla of Bellevue, NE and Chad Carter; seven great grandchildren, Payne Ivie, Pierce Tanner, Abbigayle Tanner, Dylan Stone, Jayden Stone, Kameron Reeves and Brianna Heape; one brother, Glen Williamson of Valdosta and two sisters, Betty Brady and Sandra McLeod, both of Barney.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Woodlawn Baptist Church with the Reverend Lindsay Lewis and the Reverend Tommy Daniels. The eulogy was given by grandson, Aaron Stone.
Musical selections were by Abbigayle Tanner, Eileen Stone and Kim Hall.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery with the Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church.
Active pallbearers were Trevor Lewis, Payne Ivie, Tom Williamson, Robert Williamson, Dwayne Williamson and Caleb Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers were Woodlawn Baptist Church members, Southern Care Hospice, Missy Griffin, Patrice Woods, Janette Davis, Mattie Nails, Michaela Hardwick, Merle Mason, Stephanie Thompson, Louisa Bush, Helen Foskey, Patrice Woods and the Reverend Doug Weisel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Lewis at 218 Woodlawn Church Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Frances Edweena Williamson Lewis.