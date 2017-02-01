Corbitt Edsel Harris

Wednesday, February 1. 2017
Corbitt Edsel Harris, age 73, of Baxley passed away Friday, January 20, 2017.


Mr. Harris was born June 23, 1943 in Bacon County to the late Herbert Edsel Harris and the late Anna Westberry Harris. He retired as deputy director of the Appling County Rescue Service and was also a member of the Fourth District Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Harris of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Sam Beckworth; sons and daughter-in-law, Randy and Joan Harris and Richard Harris; and brother, Wayne Harris of Baxley. Five grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Statum and the Rev. Philip Osteen officiating.

Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Darrell Holcomb, Glenn Crummey, Wayne Jefferies, Tyler Blankenship, Brooks Taylor, and Jordan Roberson.

Honorary Pallbearers were the Appling County Rescue Service Personnel and members of the Fourth District Fire Department.

Musical selections were rendered by Randy Crawford, Jon Alexander and Jamie Gardner.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
