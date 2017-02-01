Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Johnny Hartley, Jr., age 79, who passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. He was a 50-year member of the Carpenter’s Local Union #865 of Brunswick; a millwright with Local Union #1263 in Kennesaw; a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Holmesville Masonic Lodge 195 F-AM.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cecil Thompson; previous wife, Sudie Thompson Hartley and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Lanell Hartley of Baxley; five sons, Johnny J. Hartley, Jr. of Brantley County, Tony Thompson of Baxley, Stevie Thompson of Houston, TX, Raymond Thompson and wife, Terry of Baxley and Cody Walden and wife, Kim of Bossier City, LA; four daughters, Cindy Claxton and husband, Tim, Connie Carter and husband, Dwain, Dianne Sapp and husband, Dale all of Baxley and Kayla Vanness and husband, Dan of Jacksonville, FL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Hazel Hardy of Baxley, Marilyn Wright and Myrtle Lee Anderson both of Tampa, FL.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Bryan Gill officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held Friday, January 27, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers were Justin Carter, Jeremy Sapp, Robert Brown, Josh Griffis, Shane Carter and Jason Thompson.
