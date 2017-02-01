Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Donnie Lee Reynolds, age 80, who passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Coffee Regional Medical Center.
She was born August 18, 1936 to the late John Henry and Lois Wise. She was a homemaker and member of Woodlawn Baptist Church; loved to sing and loved the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Reynolds.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Glenn Shipes of Baxley, Gail and Dale Gay of Baxley and Tammy and Kim Williams of Hazlehurst; one son, Steve Reynolds of Hazlehurst; nine grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; four sisters, Jeanette Harden of Ft. Pierce, FL, Doris Baxley of Dublin, Louise Carter and Shirley Shumans, both of Hazlehurst; one brother, Wayne Wise of Ft. Pierce, FL and a lifelong friend, Lucille White.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Brad Park officiating.
Interment followed in the Crosby Chapel Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Tony Carter, Richie McMillan, Ryne Powers, Casey Reynolds, Caleb Reynolds and Dustin Ellis.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Donnie Lee Reynolds.