Cecil Mincey, age 85, of Baxley passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Jeff Davis Hospital in Hazlehurst.
Mr. Mincey was born January 11, 1932 in Appling County to the late Ivey David Mincey and the late Agnes Crosby Mincey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donnie Ruth Turner Mincey.
Survivors include his sons, Danny Mincey and Terry (Stephanie) Mincey; sisters, Faye Morris, Bessie Lou Hand, Adel Fletcher and Nina M. Miller; brother, Pat Mincey; three grandchildren, Christy, Cecil and Terry, all of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating.
Interment followed in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jeremy Kersey, Cecil Lee Mincey, Carroll Hand, George Hand, Reggie Lassiter and Clifton Kersey.
Honorary pallbearers were Terry Wayne Mincey, Harry Griffin and Alfonzo Grady.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.