Cecil Mincey

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, February 1. 2017
Updated: 4 days ago
Comments (0)
Cecil Mincey, age 85, of Baxley passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Jeff Davis Hospital in Hazlehurst.


Mr. Mincey was born January 11, 1932 in Appling County to the late Ivey David Mincey and the late Agnes Crosby Mincey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donnie Ruth Turner Mincey.

Survivors include his sons, Danny Mincey and Terry (Stephanie) Mincey; sisters, Faye Morris, Bessie Lou Hand, Adel Fletcher and Nina M. Miller; brother, Pat Mincey; three grandchildren, Christy, Cecil and Terry, all of Baxley.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating.

Interment followed in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jeremy Kersey, Cecil Lee Mincey, Carroll Hand, George Hand, Reggie Lassiter and Clifton Kersey.

Honorary pallbearers were Terry Wayne Mincey, Harry Griffin and Alfonzo Grady.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner