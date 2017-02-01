Country in crisis

Oddly enough, when I logged onto the internet with the intent of emailing the opinion, there were a number of posts featured about people who’d been caught up in the wake of an executive order signed by Donald Trump Friday evening issuing a ban on people traveling to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries. Well, I couldn’t in good conscious keep from speaking out about the severity of his actions as it has jeopardized the safety and lives of countless Americans throughout various parts of the world.
The foreseeable problem with Mr. Trump’s action lies simply in the fact that he didn’t take into consideration the potential consequences to the slew of Americans who happened to be working, traveling or visiting the countries specifically identified in his executive order. One big issue with the ban which was intended to prevent individuals who represent a viable threat to the United States from entering the country is the fact that the seven countries listed which include: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia haven’t fostered any terrorist activities in fifty years that have resulted in the loss of American lives.
