Good enough isn’t

Silver gray, it proved quite efficient on gas mileage. Just the right size for parallel parking, it would slide right into tight spots, and its hatch back allowed easy loading and unloading of groceries. Also it was roomy enough for our three boys and all their paraphernalia—bats and balls, Cub Scout projects, band instruments, including big drums. We cherished this car—until summer and its heat arrived, that is. For some reason, the air conditioner in our new car didn’t work very well.
Warranty in hand, we returned it to the dealer, who guaranteed us he’d fix it. The mechanics checked it out and assured us it was repaired. We’d have no more problems. In spite of their assurances, we were hot on the way home. On the next trip, the mechanic told us that we couldn’t expect an air conditioner in a small car to work as efficiently as one in a large car.
“Man, that makes no sense at all,” Larry told him. “There’s less area to cool. It seems to me that it should work better.”
